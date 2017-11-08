Wales v Australia: Josh Navidi 'deserves' call - Martyn Williams

Josh Navidi made his Wales debut against Japan in June 2013

Wales back-row legend Martyn Williams says Josh Navidi "deserves" to be open-side against Australia on Saturday if Justin Tipuric is ruled out by injury.

Tipuric and scrum-half Rhys Webb are doubts ahead of Wales' team announcement on Thursday.

Williams says the omitted Thomas Young should have been an option, but he was not named in Wales' autumn Tests squad.

"For the last four years Josh has been Mr Consistent for Cardiff Blues," said Williams of the 26-year-old.

Scarlets' back-rower Aaron Shingler has won 10 Wales caps

Tipuric's injury has added to Welsh back-row problems caused by the injury absences of Ross Moriarty and Sam Warburton.

Moriarty's first Gloucester appearance of 2017-18 came last weekend in the Anglo-Welsh Cup at Leicester following his recovery from a back injury suffered early on during the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Ospreys' Dan Lydiate and Scarlets' Aaron Shingler are vying for the blind-side role.

Blues' Warburton led the Lions in the drawn 2017 series against the All Blacks, but has undergone neck surgery and is not expected to play until January, 2018.

Martyn Williams, the winner of 100 Wales and four Lions caps, expects Wales to be "experimental" this autumn

Wales' open-side problems also include another Blues player, Ellis Jenkins, and Dragons' Ollie Griffiths.

When all their sevens are fit, Navidi is third-choice openside at Cardiff Arms Park although he does play across the back-row.

Navidi could be open-side against the Wallabies at the adjacent venue on Saturday after winning three caps on tours in 2013 and 2017 while players such as Warburton and Tipuric were on Lions tours.

Navidi's last cap came in their 19-17 win against Samoa in Apia in June, when he was number eight and Jenkins at open-side.

Ospreys' Sam Cross - an uncapped 15-a-side rookie after a senior career largely involving Sevens in which he won an Olympic silver medal - is Wales' other open-side option in the autumn.

Ex-Wales and Lions seven Williams said: "With Sam Warburton and Ellis Jenkins being injured, I would have plumped for Thomas Young, but he's not in the squad so then you're looking at Josh, who deserves an opportunity to start.

"In victories and losses he's been superb. I think his best position is six.

"He's played a lot of rugby at seven so if you don't put him in there - for me you can't throw Sam Cross in.

"Hopefully Tipuric will be fit. If not, a back-row of Shingler, Navidi and Faletau, that's solid.

"You've got a good little balance there.

"Josh won't let you down. He'll make his tackles, he's as fit as they come."

Wale also seem set to have a fresh look and approach in midfield where versatile Gloucester back Owen Williams is among the contenders to feature as a playmaker at inside centre.

Australia also announce their team on Thursday.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Kristian Dacey, Elliot Dee, Ken Owens, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Cross, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric.

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Rhys Priestland, Owen Williams, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Hallam Amos, Alex Cuthbert, Steffan Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams.