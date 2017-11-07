England release seven players from squad before Argentina match

Bath hooker Tom Dunn (centre) is one of seven players released by Eddie Jones

Autumn Internationals: England v Argentina Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Red Button from 22:00-00:00); live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

England have released seven players back to their clubs before the autumn international against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Forwards Tom Dunn, Nick Isiekwe, Charlie Ewels, Sam Simmonds and Zach Mercer, and backs Piers Francis and Denny Solomona, have been left out.

But wings Jonny May and Elliot Daly remain in contention after recovering quicker than expected from injuries.

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni has been kept in the 26-man squad as cover.

Daly took a full part in training on Tuesday after a recovering from a knee injury and May also trained after a hamstring problem.

Bath number eight Mercer was picked as an "apprentice player" alongside uncapped Marcus Smith, who has not been in camp this week because of a foot injury.

England boss Eddie Jones is expected to rest a handful of British and Irish Lions this weekend, but all currently remain in the squad.

Second row Maro Itoje is among those who may be left out following his heavy workload in the past few months, but is one of four locks remaining in the squad, along with George Kruis, Courtney Lawes and Joe Launchbury.

Backs Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade are both retained, giving Jones the option of resting Owen Farrell.

Following the match against Argentina, England face Australia and Samoa in successive weekends.

England's 26-man squad:

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs).