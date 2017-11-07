Steve Diamond: Sale Sharks boss charged over comments after Exeter Chiefs loss

Steve Diamond has been director of rugby at Sale Sharks since 2012

Sale Sharks boss Steve Diamond has been charged by the Rugby Football Union for comments made after their Premiership defeat by Exeter Chiefs on 27 October.

In an interview, Diamond "allegedly failed to respect the authority of the match referee Craig Maxwell-Keys".

The 49-year-old director of rugby appeared to take issue with a decision made at the end of the game, which Sale lost 10-6 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"Well, he was making it up, wasn't he?" he told BT Sport after the match.

Diamond has officially been charged with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game" and his hearing will take place on 16 November.

"The ref was making the decision up," added Diamond in his post-match television interview. "There were 40 or 50 rucks that should have been penalised if that's a penalty.

"We found out in Europe the refereeing is abysmal, and we found out tonight [against Exeter] that if referees want to come up here and make it up, then they can do."

Premiership Rugby declined to respond to Diamond's comments when contacted by BBC Sport.