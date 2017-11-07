Autumn Internationals: Bundee Aki is set to make Test debut for Ireland against South Africa

New Zealand-born Bundee Aki qualifies to play for Ireland under residency laws

Munster flanker Tommy O'Donnell has emerged as an injury concern for Ireland's opening autumn international against South Africa on Saturday.

O'Donnell picked-up a shoulder injury on Monday and has been sent for a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Fellow back-rowers Jack Conan and Dan Leavy, who sat out training today, are also having their workloads managed.

Bundee Aki is set to make his Test debut against the Springboks, having recently qualified to play for Ireland.

The inclusion of Aki, 27, in the Ireland squad has been a topic of debate since Simon Zebo was overlooked for the games against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

Born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, Aki qualifies to play for Ireland on residency grounds, having spent the past three seasons at Connacht.

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby says Aki will not be fazed by the controversy that his selection has sparked and he has backed the centre to renew his partnership with former Connacht team-mate, Robbie Henshaw.

"The rules are the rules and Bundee has invested time into moving to Connacht and has played exceptionally well while playing here," said Easterby.

"There is always the question over eligibility of players, whether it's residency, grand-parentage, parentage if players aren't born in the country.

"Bundee and other players will be potentially singled out but he's certainly fitted in well and has trained well. We're really happy with what he's already shown in terms of his training.

"I'd say he wouldn't be listening to, or privy to that criticism. He's a confident character, you've seen him play. A lot of you would have met him, he's confident in his ability.

"He wouldn't have put himself in this position had he not had the confidence in himself and in the group that they back him in that decision. He's not the first and he won't be the last player to do it."

Following injuries to Garry Ringrose and Jared Payne, Henshaw is expected to move to outside centre, which will allow Aki to start in his preferred inside centre role.

Easterby has admitted that Ireland will be looking at new player pairings across the autumn matches.

"It's a chance to see some combinations; we haven't been together as a group in terms of the Lions players and a few others through injury," Easterby added.

"This series is a chance to look at some of those combinations, and 12 and 13 being one of them with Jared and Garry being out injured."