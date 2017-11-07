Australia expect the same from Wales despite expansive rugby talk

Australia beat New Zealand 23-18 in Brisbane in their last home game before facing Wales in Cardiff

Autumn international: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Australia centre Tevita Kuridrani does not expect anything new from Wales in Saturday's Autumn Test.

Wales coach Warren Gatland says he wants to experiment with a more creative style than in years gone by.

The Fijian-born Kuridrani, who scored in the Wallabies' 32-8 win at the Principality Stadium last year, expects a more familiar approach.

"We're just expecting the same thing, just direct and physical rugby," Kuridrani explained.

"All the Northern hemisphere teams, they are always big and play direct rugby and [are] physical so we are expecting that this weekend."

With the experienced Jamie Roberts not making the squad this autumn there is chance Gatland could employ a second outside-half at centre, as he did with Jonny Sexton and Owen Farrell on the Lions' tour in New Zealand.

If Wales do turn to Gloucester's Owen Williams or Scarlets' Rhys Patchell in a similar role, then Kuridrani says Australia will target that as a potential weakness.

"That is the game plan we will try and work on, we will try and target that 10-12 channel, it's something we've been working on," he explained.

"We have got good guys in our backline as well so we'll try and target the wide channels, we just want to be a threat all over."

Kuridrani is, however, wary of the threat posed by his opposite number, Jonathan Davies who plays his first Test since being named Player of the Series for the Lions in New Zealand.

"I think he's a world class player, I watched a couple of his games in the Lions series as well, he's got everything; running, kicking he's very skilful, I really rate him," he said.