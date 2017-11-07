Mark Lambert: Harlequins prop elected Rugby Players' Association chairman

Mark Lambert
Mark Lambert has scored five tries in 218 appearances for Harlequins

Harlequins prop Mark Lambert has been elected as the new chairman of the Rugby Players' Association (RPA).

The 32-year-old has spent five years on the board of the RPA and has previously served as vice-chairman.

Northampton lock Christian Day has stepped down as chairman after three years in the role and has become vice-chairman for the 2017-18 season.

"It's vital that players have a strong, united voice on the issues that matter," Lambert said.

