Mark Lambert: Harlequins prop elected Rugby Players' Association chairman
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins prop Mark Lambert has been elected as the new chairman of the Rugby Players' Association (RPA).
The 32-year-old has spent five years on the board of the RPA and has previously served as vice-chairman.
Northampton lock Christian Day has stepped down as chairman after three years in the role and has become vice-chairman for the 2017-18 season.
"It's vital that players have a strong, united voice on the issues that matter," Lambert said.