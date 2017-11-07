Challenge Cup: Joy Neville to be first female referee for men's European game

Joy Neville
Joy Neville will be assistant referee at the Barbarians v Tonga match before officiating in the Challenge Cup in December

Joy Neville will become the first woman to referee a European professional club fixture next month.

Neville will officiate Bordeaux-Begles against Enisei-STM in Pool One of the Challenge Cup on Friday, 15 December.

The former Ireland captain and Six Nations Grand Slam winner has previously been assistant manager in European competitions.

She also refereed the Women's World Cup final between New Zealand and England in the summer.

Her latest progression in the men's game comes after she became one of two women to referee a men's international fixture in Europe.

Neville took charge of Norway against Denmark on 28 October, while former Spain international Alhambra Nievas refereed Finland v Norway on 14 October.

