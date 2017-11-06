BBC Sport - Wales lock Jake Ball enjoys 'good battle' with England pack

Ball enjoys 'good battle' with England pack

Lock Jake Ball says the Wales pack enjoyed a worthwhile and competitive training session with their English counterparts in Bristol on Monday.

Wales are building towards playing Australia on 11 November in Cardiff, followed by Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa on consecutive weekends.

Top Stories

