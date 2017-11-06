England aiming for best attack in world rugby - Ben Youngs

Ben Youngs has been capped by England 70 times

England will use this autumn to try to develop the best attacking game in world rugby, scrum-half Ben Youngs says.

Eddie Jones' side start their autumn campaign against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday, before matches with Australia and Samoa.

And with the 2019 World Cup now under two years away, Youngs, 28, has urged England to keep evolving.

"We want to attack like no other team in the world attacks," he said.

"We want to be flat and fast on teams, we want to be on top of teams and constantly at them," he told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

England have won 19 out of 20 Test matches since Jones took charge at the end of 2015.

"When we turned up [at camp this autumn] the first thing we spoke about is how the next two years is more important than the previous two," Youngs added.

"We can't stay where we are, because that won't be good enough."

Leicester fly-half George Ford, who partners Youngs at half back at club and country level, agrees that England have plenty of room for improvement.

"We want to be unpredictable in the way we attack," Ford, 24, said.

"We want to be good in all aspects: getting the ball into space, physically dominating teams, kicking the ball into space.

"It's not re-inventing the wheel, but about being better at what we do."

