Wales v Australia: Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb are fitness worries

Justin Tipuric has not played for the Ospreys since the Champions Cup match against Clermont Auvergne on 15 October

Autumn international: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales have injury concerns over Ospreys duo Rhys Webb and Justin Tipuric for the Autumn series opener against Australia in Cardiff on Saturday.

Scrum-half Webb and flanker Tipuric both have leg injuries and are battling to be fit.

"We have a couple of knocks with Rhys Webb and Justin Tipuric," said Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards.

"We will wait until the last minute until we name the team on Thursday.

"We will give them as much time as possible before making an educated decision."

Edwards said the British and Irish Lions 2017 tourists must prove their fitness or they wouldn't be considered.

Wales face Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa on consecutive weekends after the match against the Wallabies.

"They will have to take some part in training before Thursday to put their hands up for selection," he added.

"If not they will probably put their hands up for the week after and it's a four game series.

"Both were on the British Lions tour recently and played very well.

"But if one man goes down the next one will come in and be determined."