Ross Ford: Scotland hooker joins long injury list as Edinburgh trio called up

Ford has made a record 110 appearances for Scotland

Scotland hooker Ross Ford has been ruled out of this month's autumn internationals with a pectoral injury.

Scotland's most capped player, 33, has been replaced by uncapped Edinburgh team-mate Neil Cochrane, also 33.

Edinburgh prop Rory Sutherland gets a late call, with several front-row stalwarts missing.

Flanker Magnus Bradbury has also been drafted in by head coach Gregor Townsend after returning from injury and a club ban at Edinburgh.

Bradbury, 22, scored a late try as a second-half replacement in the win over Ospreys at the weekend.

He suffered a head knock on a night out, forcing him to miss three matches, and was stripped of the captaincy.

Sutherland, 25, gets the chance to add to his three caps, with Fraser Brown, Alasdair Dickinson, Allan Dell and Gordon Reid among those out of the home Tests against Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

Ford, who was injured in training last week, is due to have surgery and is expected to be sidelined for up to fourth months.

Scotland mainstays Greig Laidlaw, Richie Gray, Sean Maitland, Duncan Taylor, Matt Scott and Adam Ashe are also out through injury, while John Hardie is not considered for selection pending an internal investigation into alleged cocaine abuse.

The series kicks off against Samoa on Saturday.