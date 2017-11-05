Autumn Tests: Fit-again Elliot Daly rejoins England squad

Daly has scored three tries in his 13 appearances for England

Lions winger Elliot Daly has recovered from injury and has rejoined the England squad for the autumn Tests.

The 25-year-old Wasp withdrew from last week's training camp in Portugal because of knee trouble.

England's forwards will train against Wales in Bristol on Monday before travelling back to Pennyhill Park for preparation with the rest of the squad.

England play Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday and host Australia and Samoa there over the following two Saturdays.

Fly-half Marcus Smith, named as an apprentice by head coach Eddie Jones, will continue treatment with Harlequins this week after he sprained his foot in Portugal.

Tom Dunn (Bath), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Zach Mercer (Bath) and Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs) will remain at Pennyhill Park on a separate training schedule on Monday while the rest of the forwards train against Wales.

Despite originally being ruled out for up to three weeks, it is understood England have not given up hope of Daly being available for Saturday's match with the Pumas.

England will also monitor the fitness this week of fellow wing Jonny May, who suffered a hamstring strain in training last week.

England training squad to prepare for Argentina:

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Anthony Watson (Bath), Danny Care (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Zach Mercer (Bath), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Underhill (Bath), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.