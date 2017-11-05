BBC Sport - Scrum V: Two props, a flanker and a coach - the ultimate rugby family?
Two props, a flanker and a coach - the ultimate rugby family?
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Rosie Snape played her 100th game for Gwernyfed Ladies last weekend, with one daughter in the front row beside her and another daughter in the back-row, while husband Gordon is the team’s coach.
Is this the ultimate rugby family? Scrum V caught up with them to find out.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired