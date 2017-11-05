BBC Sport - Scrum V: Two props, a flanker and a coach - the ultimate rugby family?

Two props, a flanker and a coach - the ultimate rugby family?

Rosie Snape played her 100th game for Gwernyfed Ladies last weekend, with one daughter in the front row beside her and another daughter in the back-row, while husband Gordon is the team’s coach.

Is this the ultimate rugby family? Scrum V caught up with them to find out.

Top videos

Video

Two props, a flanker and a coach - the ultimate rugby family?

Video

Backflips, flares, worldies & FA Cup funnies

Video

'We lost ourselves emotionally' after goal - Mourinho

Video

Sterling dived well for penalty - Wenger

Video

Conte happy with 'deserved' Chelsea win

Video

Guardiola is 'so satisfied' by victory over Gunners

Video

Highlights: Woking 1-1 Bury

Video

Highlights: Leatherhead 1-1 Billericay Town

Video

Highlights: Boreham Wood stun Blackpool in FA Cup

Video

Pochettino happy after claiming tough win

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Arnautovic has to step up - Walters

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired