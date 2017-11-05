BBC Sport - Gethin Jenkins: Wales prop happy to be back after injury 'battle'
Prop Jenkins back after injury 'battle'
- From the section Rugby Union
Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Gethin Jenkins returned to action with Cardiff Blues for the first time since injuring his knee in April 2017.
The 36-year-old, who has won a record 129 Wales caps, led the Blues to a 37-8 win over Zebre in the Pro14 on Saturday night.
