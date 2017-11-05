Cardiff Blues: Three on shortlist to replace Danny Wilson as coach

Blues pack down against Zebre
Cardiff Blues beat Zebre 37-8 in their latest match

Cardiff Blues have narrowed down their search for a new head coach to a shortlist of three.

There were 28 applicants to replace Danny Wilson, including a number of former international coaches.

Interviews will take place over the next week, with an announcement expected by the end of November.

Wilson's contract runs until the end of this season, so it remains unlikely that his successor will start in the post before his departure.

The region has also created a new post of general manager to oversee retention and recruitment of players and coaches.

Wilson announced his decision to leave the region in September, giving the management eight months to find a replacement..

He joined the Blues in 2015 following spells with Bristol, Scarlets, Dragons and Wales Under-20s.

The side are currently fifth in Conference A of the Pro14 following their bonus-point win over Zebre on 4 November.

