Bristol trio Rhodri Williams, Ryan Bevington and Jordan Williams join Dragons

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams left Scarlets for Bristol in 2016 in search of regular first-team rugby

Dragons have signed Wales internationals Rhodri Williams and Ryan Bevington, plus Jordan Williams from Bristol for next season.

Ex-Ospreys loose-head prop Bevington, 28, won the last of his 15 caps against Italy in the 2014 Six Nations.

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has been capped three times and like his fellow 24-year-old, utility back Jordan Williams, left Scarlets in 2016.

Dragons coach Bernard Jackman has said he wants 12 recruits for next season.

Rhodri Williams scored one of Wales' seven tries in their record 51-3 win over Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations championship.

British and Irish Lions tourist Ross Moriarty, the Gloucester back-row, remains a major target for the region.