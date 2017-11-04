BBC Sport - Seven-try Ulster edge win over bottom team Kings
Seven-try Ulster edge win over bottom team Kings
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster stage a second-half fight back to record a 43-36 Pro14 win over Southern Kings after trailing 22-10 at the break in Port Elizabeth.
The victory moves Ulster up to second place in Conference B, while the Kings remain rooted to the foot of the standings after an eighth successive defeat.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired