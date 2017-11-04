BBC Sport - Henry relieved after Ulster's 'nerve-racking' win

Henry relieved after Ulster's 'nerve-racking' win

Ulster skipper Chris Henry admits they were far from their best despite scoring seven tries in a 36-29 win over the Pro14's bottom team Southern Kings.

And Director of Rugby Les Kiss is happy to leave South Africa with the five points ahead of a three-week break.

Top videos

Video

Henry relieved after Ulster's 'nerve-racking' win

Video

Highlights: Shaw Lane 1-3 Mansfield Town

Video

Mansfield's Rose scores stunning scissor-kick goal

Video

Highlights: Notts County 4-2 Bristol Rovers

Video

Samoa & Tonga's incredible war dance face off

Video

Watch: Evra kicks fan in head before match

Video

Highlights: England ease to victory over Lebanon

Video

Stiliyan Petrov on the toll of his leukaemia battle

Video

Johnson makes NZ history in 14-try win over Scotland

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who celebrates best?

Video

Have Glasgow scored try of the season?

Video

Highlights: Port Vale 2-0 Oxford United

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Understanding Instructions

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired