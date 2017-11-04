BBC Sport - Henry relieved after Ulster's 'nerve-racking' win
Henry relieved after Ulster's 'nerve-racking' win
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster skipper Chris Henry admits they were far from their best despite scoring seven tries in a 36-29 win over the Pro14's bottom team Southern Kings.
And Director of Rugby Les Kiss is happy to leave South Africa with the five points ahead of a three-week break.
