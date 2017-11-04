WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

4 November, 2017

TWO EAST

Abercarn 31 - 7 Garndiffaith

Blackwood 50 - 7 Nantyglo

Caerphilly 15 - 15 Senghenydd

Hartridge 34 - 33 Caldicott

Talywain 13 - 14 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu 16 - 21 Cwmbran

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 22 - 27 Cardiff Quins

Cambrian Welfare 22 - 10 Barry

Cilfynydd 27 - 22 Aberdare

Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 15 - 15 Gilfach Goch

Llanishen 32 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

St Peters 24 - 38 Penarth

TWO NORTH

CR Dinbich 45 - 15 Shotton Steel

Llangollen 25 - 32 Bangor

Llanidloes P - P Abergele

Rhyl 17 - 10 Wrexham

Welshpool 15 - 33 Newtown

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Brynamman 28 - 15 Penlan

Cwmgors 30 - 27 Maesteg Celtic

Nantyffyllon 11 - 23 Builth Wells

Nantymoel 33 - 17 Cwmavon

Pencoed 33 - 5 Morriston

Ystradgynlais 43 - 24 Taibach

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 13 - 18 Yr Hendy

Fishguard & Goodwick P - P Mumbles

Llanybydder 8 - 29 Loughor

Pontyberem 34 - 14 Amman United

St Clears 32 - 19 Tumble

Whitland 15 - 10 Pontarddulais

THREE NORTH

Benllech 5 - 52 Flint

Holyhead 23 - 15 Nant Conwy II

Machynlleth 24 - 13 Menai Bridge

Pwllheli II 26 - 5 CR Dinbach II

Rhosllanerchrugog 25 - 26 Mold II

THREE EAST A

Chepstow 10 - 42 Abertysswg

Machen 28 - 23 Tredegar Ironsides

Monmouth 17 - 8 Newport HSOB

RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 25 Fleur De Lys

Usk 14 - 17 Oakdale

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi 22 - 0 Gwernyfed

Fairwater 34 - 6 Llandaff North

Llandaff 15 - 36 Penygraig

Pentyrch 28 - 14 Old Illtydians

Pontyclun 39 - 15 Cefn Coed

Treharris 19 - 35 Taffs Well

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Birchgrove 45 - 13 Bridgend Sports

Bryncoch 15 - 25 Swansea Uplands

Glais 22 - 14 Briton Ferry

Neath Athletic 26 - 21 Aberavon Green Stars

Pontycymmer 6 - 51 Porthcawl

Pyle 67 - 19 Abercrave

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 80 - 0 Llangwm

Laugharne 104 - 5 St Davids

Milford Haven 38 - 22 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland 52 - 17 Tregaron

Pembroke 22 - 18 Haverfordwest

THREE EAST B

Blaina 76 - 5 St Julians HSOB

Deri 39 - 10 Rogerstone

Llanhilleth 23 - 26 Aberbargoed

New Tredegar 18 - 33 Hafodyrynys

Rhymney 20 - 15 Markham

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 0 - 28 Cowbridge

Ferndale 12 - 18 Ynysowen

Llantwit Major 25 - 25 Caerau Ely

Old Penarthians 13 - 34 Tylorstown

Tonyrefail 22 - 12 Hirwaun

Treherbert 36 - 3 Wattstown

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 6 - 26 Cefn Cribbwr

Banwen 42 - 7 Bryncethin

Glyncorrwg 7 - 16 Baglan

Rhigos 20 - 11 Pontrhydyfen

Vardre 48 - 12 Ogmore Vale

THREE WEST B

Betws 19 - 23 Llandeilo

Bynea 39 - 35 Burry Port

Lampeter Town P - P Penygroes

Llangadog 38 - 38 Trimsaran

Nantgaredig 73 - 14 Penybanc

New Dock Stars 5 - 15 Llandybie

THREE EAST C

Beaufort 25 - 41 Crumlin

Malpas 10 - 8 West Mon

New Panteg 33 - 17 Trinant

Whiteheads 28 - 0 Trefil

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 7 - 5 Llanrumney

Cardiff Saracens 33 - 10 Sully View

Cathays 12 - 28 Whitchurch

Cardiff Internationals 10 - 33 Llandrindod Wells

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 11 - 18 Cwmllynfell

Fall Bay 5 - 27 Cwmtwrch

Panyffynnon 14 - 48 Cefneithin

Pontyates 25 - 10 Furnace United

South Gower 0 - 18 Pontardawe

Tonna 39 - 3 Ferryside

THREE EAST D

Bettws 12 - 51 Newport Saracens

Hollybush 25 - 3 Abersychan Alexanders

Old Tylerian 12 - 40 Girling

Rhayader 48 - 3 Cwmcarn United

WRU Conference - East

Pill Harriers II P - P Bargoed II

Rhiwbina 10 - 15 Penallta II

WRU Conference - West

Bridgend Athletic II 20 - 21 Newcastle Emlyn II

Narberth II 12 - 51 Crymych II

