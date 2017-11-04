WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
4 November, 2017
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
TWO EAST
Abercarn 31 - 7 Garndiffaith
Blackwood 50 - 7 Nantyglo
Caerphilly 15 - 15 Senghenydd
Hartridge 34 - 33 Caldicott
Talywain 13 - 14 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu 16 - 21 Cwmbran
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 22 - 27 Cardiff Quins
Cambrian Welfare 22 - 10 Barry
Cilfynydd 27 - 22 Aberdare
Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd 15 - 15 Gilfach Goch
Llanishen 32 - 10 Llantwit Fardre
St Peters 24 - 38 Penarth
TWO NORTH
CR Dinbich 45 - 15 Shotton Steel
Llangollen 25 - 32 Bangor
Llanidloes P - P Abergele
Rhyl 17 - 10 Wrexham
Welshpool 15 - 33 Newtown
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Brynamman 28 - 15 Penlan
Cwmgors 30 - 27 Maesteg Celtic
Nantyffyllon 11 - 23 Builth Wells
Nantymoel 33 - 17 Cwmavon
Pencoed 33 - 5 Morriston
Ystradgynlais 43 - 24 Taibach
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 13 - 18 Yr Hendy
Fishguard & Goodwick P - P Mumbles
Llanybydder 8 - 29 Loughor
Pontyberem 34 - 14 Amman United
St Clears 32 - 19 Tumble
Whitland 15 - 10 Pontarddulais
THREE NORTH
Benllech 5 - 52 Flint
Holyhead 23 - 15 Nant Conwy II
Machynlleth 24 - 13 Menai Bridge
Pwllheli II 26 - 5 CR Dinbach II
Rhosllanerchrugog 25 - 26 Mold II
THREE EAST A
Chepstow 10 - 42 Abertysswg
Machen 28 - 23 Tredegar Ironsides
Monmouth 17 - 8 Newport HSOB
RTB Ebbw Vale 15 - 25 Fleur De Lys
Usk 14 - 17 Oakdale
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Abercwmboi 22 - 0 Gwernyfed
Fairwater 34 - 6 Llandaff North
Llandaff 15 - 36 Penygraig
Pentyrch 28 - 14 Old Illtydians
Pontyclun 39 - 15 Cefn Coed
Treharris 19 - 35 Taffs Well
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Birchgrove 45 - 13 Bridgend Sports
Bryncoch 15 - 25 Swansea Uplands
Glais 22 - 14 Briton Ferry
Neath Athletic 26 - 21 Aberavon Green Stars
Pontycymmer 6 - 51 Porthcawl
Pyle 67 - 19 Abercrave
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 80 - 0 Llangwm
Laugharne 104 - 5 St Davids
Milford Haven 38 - 22 Pembroke Dock Quins
Neyland 52 - 17 Tregaron
Pembroke 22 - 18 Haverfordwest
THREE EAST B
Blaina 76 - 5 St Julians HSOB
Deri 39 - 10 Rogerstone
Llanhilleth 23 - 26 Aberbargoed
New Tredegar 18 - 33 Hafodyrynys
Rhymney 20 - 15 Markham
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 0 - 28 Cowbridge
Ferndale 12 - 18 Ynysowen
Llantwit Major 25 - 25 Caerau Ely
Old Penarthians 13 - 34 Tylorstown
Tonyrefail 22 - 12 Hirwaun
Treherbert 36 - 3 Wattstown
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 6 - 26 Cefn Cribbwr
Banwen 42 - 7 Bryncethin
Glyncorrwg 7 - 16 Baglan
Rhigos 20 - 11 Pontrhydyfen
Vardre 48 - 12 Ogmore Vale
THREE WEST B
Betws 19 - 23 Llandeilo
Bynea 39 - 35 Burry Port
Lampeter Town P - P Penygroes
Llangadog 38 - 38 Trimsaran
Nantgaredig 73 - 14 Penybanc
New Dock Stars 5 - 15 Llandybie
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 25 - 41 Crumlin
Malpas 10 - 8 West Mon
New Panteg 33 - 17 Trinant
Whiteheads 28 - 0 Trefil
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 7 - 5 Llanrumney
Cardiff Saracens 33 - 10 Sully View
Cathays 12 - 28 Whitchurch
Cardiff Internationals 10 - 33 Llandrindod Wells
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 11 - 18 Cwmllynfell
Fall Bay 5 - 27 Cwmtwrch
Panyffynnon 14 - 48 Cefneithin
Pontyates 25 - 10 Furnace United
South Gower 0 - 18 Pontardawe
Tonna 39 - 3 Ferryside
THREE EAST D
Bettws 12 - 51 Newport Saracens
Hollybush 25 - 3 Abersychan Alexanders
Old Tylerian 12 - 40 Girling
Rhayader 48 - 3 Cwmcarn United
WRU Conference - East
Pill Harriers II P - P Bargoed II
Rhiwbina 10 - 15 Penallta II
WRU Conference - West
Bridgend Athletic II 20 - 21 Newcastle Emlyn II
Narberth II 12 - 51 Crymych II