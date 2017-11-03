Glasgow Warriors: Niko Matawalu's unpredictable play 'scares' Dave Rennie

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Glasgow Warriors 31-21 Leinster

Dave Rennie admits Niko Matawalu causes him moments of panic, despite the wing producing a man-of-the-match performance in Glasgow Warriors' 31-21 Pro14 win over Leinster on Friday.

Matawalu, in his second stint with Glasgow, ran almost the length of the pitch before laying off for Nick Grigg's bonus-point try at Scotstoun.

"Generally he made pretty good decisions tonight," said head coach Rennie of the mercurial Fijian.

"He's deceptively quick."

The New Zealander continued: "He threw the first offload for George Horne's try and made a couple of big bursts which Nick Grigg profited from.

"I got a little bit scared when he started doing grubber kicks out of our 22, with us 10 points in front, but he's certainly got a really positive mindset about how he plays."

George Horne and Grigg scored two tries apiece in the first half as Warriors made it eight wins from eight in the Pro14.

After the break Glasgow had Scott Cummings and Alex Dunbar sin-binned as they defended their 31-14 half-time lead, though Leinster's Adam Byrne crossed to reduce the deficit.

"I thought we operated really well off turnover ball," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"We went through the middle of them and profited from our big men.

"In the second half we got penalised a few times and got choked down one end of the field and spent 20 minutes with only 14 men on the field, so a lot of character shown defensively.

"There was a lot of repeat offending around the maul and it cost us Scott Cummings at one stage.

"We constantly got off the line and belted them. I was disappointed to give one away in the corner."

While Rennie declared himself "really happy" with George Horne's pace and sharpness, he admitted to concern over Matt Fagerson, who suffered a knee injury and had to be replaced.

"We have a bit of an epidemic around our loose forwards at the moment, from an injury point of view," he said.

"We have a couple of weeks off now so hopefully it will buy us some time.

"We have 38 points out of a possible 40 so we have got ourselves in a great position. We've got to play a number of games without international players so that's good to get a bit of a buffer now.

"I'm stoked. I've got a lot of good men here working hard. I think we are starting to make some shifts in our game."