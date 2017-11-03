BBC Sport - Pro14: Robbie Kempson labels South African venue switch an 'insult'

Former Ulster and Springbok prop Robbie Kempson has described the decision to stage Saturday's game between Southern Kings and Ulster in the Wolfson Stadium as "an insult to the competition".

Southern Kings usually play their games at home in Port Elizabeth in the 46,000 capacity Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium but with home supporters not backing the new Pro14 competition, Saturday's game has been moved to the much smaller venue which holds 10,000.

"It's a professional competition, they should be playing in a professional stadium," said Kempson, who played for Ulster from 2002-2004 and represented South Africa in 37 tests.

