Ross Moriarty: Wales flanker returns for Gloucester after back injury

Ross Moriarty's last match was for the British and Irish Lions against the Provincial Barbarians in June

Wales international Ross Moriarty returns to action for the first time since June when Gloucester face Leicester in the Anglo Welsh Cup at Welford Road on 4 November.

The back-rower has not played since injuring his back in the opening game of the British and Irish Lions' 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Moriarty, 23, was a surprise inclusion for the Lions after impressing for Wales in the 2017 Six Nations.

He has made 17 appearances for Wales.

Warren Gatland's Wales team face Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa in Cardiff over the next four weeks.