Anglo-Welsh Cup has key role in Exeter Chiefs success - Ricky Pellow

Exeter won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2014, and were beaten finalists in 2016 and 2017

The Anglo-Welsh Cup has played a key role in Exeter's rise to becoming Premiership champions, says coach Ricky Pellow.

The Chiefs have reached the last three finals, winning the title in 2014.

"It's a massive part of the jigsaw puzzle for us as a club," said Pellow.

"We won the Premiership not with 23 players, but won it on the 52-man squad and this competition allows us to give those guys game time and the chance to be in front of myself and the coaches."

Exeter begin their campaign at home to Northampton, with both sides unbeaten at the top of their respective 'A' League pools.

Pellow says it is a platform in the past has seen some of Exeter's current England players use to propel themselves into the main squad.

"Sam Simmonds put in some really solid performances in the Anglo-Welsh and then pushed on to the end of the season and now it's paying dividends," skills coach Pellow, who takes control of the side from Rob Baxter for the event, told BBC Sport.

"The likes of Henry Slade and Jack Nowell have come through this competition so this time of the year is really exciting.

"For a group of players that has trained really hard throughout this first part of the season, it's an opportunity for them to put their hands up for selection going back into the Premiership."