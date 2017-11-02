BBC Sport - Ulster's Chris Henry wants to see Ulster get back on track against Kings

Ulster flanker Chris Henry wants to see Ulster return to winning ways in Saturday's Pro14 game against Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Henry expects to face a Kings side "desperate to get a win" after losing each of their first seven matches in the competition without picking up a bonus point.

