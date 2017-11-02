BBC Sport - Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss 'preparing for the unexpected' against Kings
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says his squad "face a big unknown" as they prepare to take on Southern Kings in Saturday's Pro14 game in Port Elizabeth.
Kiss adds that he and his players will "prepare for the unexpected" against the struggling South African outfit.
