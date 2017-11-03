Jamie Roberts: Wales centre will 'fight like anything' for recall

Jamie Roberts captained Wales on their 2017 tour to Tonga and Samoa

Wales Autumn internationals Dates: 11 Nov-2 Dec Venue: Principality Stadium Opponents: Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, South Africa

Jamie Roberts says he will "fight like anything" for a recall after being left out of Wales' autumn Test squad.

The Harlequins centre, 30, captained an inexperienced Wales in their June 2017 wins over Tonga and Samoa, taking his Test appearances to 96 including three for the British and Irish Lions.

"I've been told the door's not closed," he said. "It's been difficult. I'll be honest, a couple of days of mourning."

Wales coach Warren Gatland is looking at other options at centre.

The New Zealander is looking to play a more expansive game that includes the inside centre role - Roberts' position - being filled by a creative playmaker.

Roberts and Scarlets' Scott Williams were left out of the initial squad, though Williams has been recalled after the Dragons' Tyler Morgan was ruled out.

Wales begin their autumn campaign against Australia on 11 November, followed by Tests against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"I spoke to [Wales attack coach] Rob Howley and Warren, and they've gone with a few of the younger lads," Roberts told BBC Wales' Scrum V.

"You kind of understand that moving towards the World Cup, you need to expose those lads to Test rugby."

