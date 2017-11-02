BBC Sport - Ulster team on safari before match in South Africa

Spectacular safari sights for Ulster team

Ulster players go on safari during their trip to South Africa which will end with a Pro14 match against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on 4 November.

"It is a bit different from our trips to Swansea and Glasgow," said winger Tommy Bowe.

