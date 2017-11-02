World Cup fixtures announced: Wales building for tournament - Warren Gatland

Gareth Davies' try helped Wales beat Fiji 23-13 at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Wales rugby coach Warren Gatland says the focus of the next two years is for his team to peak at the 2019 World Cup.

Rugby World Cup today announced the fixtures, with Wales kicking off against Georgia on 23 September.

That match is followed by Australia (29 September), Fiji (9 October) before a four-day turnaround for a match against either Canada or Uruguay.

"We have four cities to visit so it is important we buy into the culture of Japan," said Gatland.

"We have spoken recently about our aims and belief for 2019 and how our focus over the next two years is to provide a platform for us to peak in Japan.

"With this announcement we can continue our planning and preparation for the tournament in finer detail."

Wales play Australia and Georgia this month in Cardiff, and have played Fiji at the last three World Cup tournaments - losing in 2007 and but winning in 2011 and 2015.

The 2019 tournament kicks off with hosts Japan playing a European qualifier - probably Romania - with holders New Zealand facing South Africa the pick of the opening round matches which also see Scotland facing Ireland.