2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland open against Ireland in Japan

Scotland Stuart Hogg scores against Ireland
Scotland beat Ireland 27-22 in this season's Six Nations at Murrayfield

Scotland will play Ireland in their opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup finals in Japan.

The Group A match will take place in Yokohama on the 22 September after the schedule was announced on Thursday.

Gregor Townsend's men will then face two as yet unknown sides as qualification for the tournament is still ongoing.

Their final group game will be against the hosts only four days after Scotland's penultimate match.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Football fun

Football Holiday Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired