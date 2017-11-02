2019 Rugby World Cup: Scotland open against Ireland in Japan

Scotland beat Ireland 27-22 in this season's Six Nations at Murrayfield

Scotland will play Ireland in their opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup finals in Japan.

The Group A match will take place in Yokohama on the 22 September after the schedule was announced on Thursday.

Gregor Townsend's men will then face two as yet unknown sides as qualification for the tournament is still ongoing.

Their final group game will be against the hosts only four days after Scotland's penultimate match.

