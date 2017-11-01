Scott Williams back after Wales' Tyler Morgan blow

Scott Williams and Tyler Morgan
Scott Williams and Tyler Morgan are long-term Wales rivals
Wales Autumn internationals
Dates: 11 Nov-2 Dec Venue: Principality Stadium
Opponents: Australia, Georgia, New Zealand, South Africa
Coverage: Live on BBC One or BBC Two Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Scarlets centre Scott Williams has been recalled by Wales for their autumn Tests after Dragons' Tyler Morgan dropped out because of injury.

Williams was omitted from Wales' initial selection with fellow Scarlet Hadleigh Parkes brought in.

But Morgan's ankle injury - suffered against Ospreys last weekend - has given Williams, 27, a fresh chance.

Williams' return comes after Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac spoke of his positive response to being omitted.

Podcast: Wales' autumn and Gatland's future

Wales coach Warren Gatland had preferred New Zealand-born Parkes in his midfield mix.

Parkes qualifies on residency to play for Wales against South Africa from Saturday, 2 December, after Wales have played Australia, Georgia and New Zealand.

Gatland says he wants a playmaker in the inside centre role - a position Williams has played in the past - with the coach saying fly-half contenders Owen Williams, Rhys Patchell and Dan Biggar are under consideration.

Wales 2017 autumn Tests: TV coverage
Sat, 11 Nov (17:15 GMT)Wales v AustraliaBBC Two Wales
Sat, 18 Nov (14:30 GMT)Wales v GeorgiaBBC One Wales
Sat, 25 Nov (17:15 GMT)Wales v New ZealandBBC Two Wales
Sat, 2 Dec (14:30 GMT)Wales v South AfricaBBC One Wales

Williams also faces competition with specialists Jonathan Davies - a fellow Scarlet - uncapped Osprey Owen Watkin and Parkes.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Kristian Dacey, Elliot Dee, Ken Owens, Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Cross, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric;

Backs: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Rhys Priestland, Owen Williams, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin, Hallam Amos, Alex Cuthbert, Steffan Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams.

