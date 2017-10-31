Keelan Giles: Ospreys wing faces knee surgery

Keelan Giles
Wing Keelan Giles suffered his knee injury during Ospreys' Pro14 win over Dragons

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles is likely to be sidelined for a lengthy period with a serious knee injury.

The 19-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during last Friday's 28-14 Pro14 win over the Dragons.

"Keelan has sustained a significant knee ligament injury and will require reconstructive surgery," Ospreys medical performance manager Chris Towers confirmed.

Giles has long been tipped for a Wales cap but has suffered with injuries.

The Wales Under-20 wing missed out on senior Six Nations selection through injury for the 2017 tournament.

"We are currently in the process of seeking expert opinion to formulate the best course of management going forward and will provide appropriate updates when necessary," Towers added.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired