Autumn internationals: Semesa Rokoduguni called up by England

Rokoduguni made his Test debut for England in a defeat to New Zealand as part of the 2014 autumn internationals
Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been called into the England squad as a replacement for the injured Elliot Daly for the autumn internationals.

Rokoduguni, 30, who has two caps, will fly to the training camp in Portugal.

He has scored seven tries in seven Premiership matches this season.

Lions back Daly injured his knee in Wasps' victory against Northampton on Saturday. The remaining England players who played on Sunday joined up with the squad on Monday.

England face Argentina on 11 November, before playing Australia and Samoa.

They host the Wallabies at Twickenham on 18 November before their last Test against Samoa on 25 November.

