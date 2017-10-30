Cardiff Blues: USA captain Blaine Scully agrees contract extension

Blaine Scully has scored eight tries in 34 appearances for USA

United States captain Blaine Scully has agreed a new deal with Cardiff Blues.

The 29-year-old wing is the fifth Blues player to agree a new contract so far this season, having joined the region in 2015.

His contract was due to end in the summer of 2018.

"I feel very fortunate and proud to call myself a Cardiff Blue. Over the past three years, Cardiff has become a second home - a fantastic place to live and play," he said.

Scully has made 35 appearances for the Welsh region, with only four of those coming this season after he missed most of September with injury.

Chief executive Richard Holland believes it was important to retain such a key player at the Arms Park.

"The rugby department cannot speak highly enough of Blaine for his leadership, commitment and professionalism," he said.

"It is great that Blaine has committed himself and [we] are hopeful that several other players will follow his lead by signing new contracts in the coming weeks."