Australia: Quade Cooper left out of Michael Cheika's touring squad

Michael Cheika has been Australia coach since 2014

Australia coach Michael Cheika has left fly-half Quade Cooper out of his squad for their November internationals.

The Queensland Reds playmaker, 29, who has 70 caps, has not played for Australia since June after being left out of their Rugby Championship squad.

Cheika has named six uncapped players - Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Matt Philip, Blake Enever, Jack Maddocks and Liam Wright - in his 32-man pool.

The Wallabies face Japan on Saturday then Wales, England and Scotland.

"In the order I would select right now for what I want, we've got [Bernard] Foley first up, then we've got [Kurtley] Beale and [Reece] Hodge," said Cheika when asked about Cooper's absence.

Backs Meakes and Perese plus lock forwards Philip and Enever are joined in the squad by development players full-back Maddocks and forward Wright.

Flanker Jack Dempsey's hamstring injury means Ben McCalman could play his 50th Test 15 months after winning his 49th cap.

"We'll be looking to pick our best side for every Test," said Cheika, whose side won their last match against New Zealand.

"These are important matches and we want to be build a consistent, winning mindset and that's something we want to pass onto next year's team."

Australia's November internationals Saturday, 4 November v Japan Saturday, 11 November v Wales Saturday, 18 November v England Saturday, 15 November v Scotland

Australia squad:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Adam Coleman, Blake Enever, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Matt Philip, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Karmichael Hunt, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.

Development players: Jack Maddocks, Liam Wright.