Nizaam Carr: Wasps sign South Africa back-row forward on short-term deal

Nizaam Carr (centre) has won five caps for Sout Africa

Wasps have signed versatile South Africa international Nizaam Carr on a three-month contract in a bid to ease their injury problems in the back row.

The 26-year-old can play at flanker and number eight and will arrive at the Ricoh Arena later this week.

He will boost Wasps' back-row options with Alex Rieder injured and Ashley Johnson needed elsewhere in the pack.

"Nizaam has a strong reputation for his defence, athleticism and linking play," director of rugby Dai Young said.

Carr will join Wasps, who won for only the third time in the Premiership this season on Saturday, fresh from helping Western Province win the Currie Cup final.

"Having lost Alex Rieder to a dislocated shoulder and with Ashley Johnson no longer being a back row option due to injuries at hooker, we have become pretty threadbare in that area," Young told the club website.

"We are pleased to be able to bring a player with international experience like Nizaam into the squad to bolster our back row options. I'm sure he will prove himself a valuable addition to the squad."