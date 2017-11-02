Scarlets v Benetton (Fri): Scott Williams and Hadleigh Parkes released by Wales

Hadleigh Parkes has been training with Wales after his inclusion for the autumn Test squad

Scarlets will have Wales squad centres Scott Williams and Hadleigh Parkes available for their Pro14 match with Benetton Rugby.

The pair have been released for Friday's game but will rejoin the national squad afterwards.

Williams was added to Warren Gatland's squad after initially missing out on selection.

New Zealander Parkes will qualify for Wales on residency in time for the game against South Africa on 2 December.

Scarlets (TBC)

Benetton Rugby (TBC)

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (Ireland), Justin Williams (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)