England Autumn internationals: Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly to miss training camp

Wasps duo Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly
Mullan (left) injured his elbow, while Daily (right) injured his knee in Saturday's win at Northampton

Wasps duo Matt Mullan and Elliot Daly will not travel with the England squad for their training camp in Portugal this week after picking up injuries on Saturday.

Prop Mullan injured his elbow in his side's 38-22 victory over Northampton Saints, while centre Daly was replaced after injuring his knee.

The players will remain with their club for treatment and will have scans over the next couple of days.

No replacements have been called up.

England face Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday, 11 November before playing Australia on 18 November and Samoa on 25 November.

