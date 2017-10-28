BBC Sport - Rory Best frustrated after Ulster's defeat by Leinster in Belfast

Best frustrated on landmark Ulster appearance

Ulster hooker Rory Best says is proud to reach 200 caps for the province but says his side's 25-10 defeat by rivals Leinster will "go down as one of the lowest points of my career".

