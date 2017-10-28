BBC Sport - Rory Best frustrated after Ulster's defeat by Leinster in Belfast
Best frustrated on landmark Ulster appearance
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster hooker Rory Best says is proud to reach 200 caps for the province but says his side's 25-10 defeat by rivals Leinster will "go down as one of the lowest points of my career".
