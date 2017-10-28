BBC Sport - Pro14: Luke McGrath double as Leinster breeze past Ulster

McGrath double as Leinster breeze past Ulster

Two tries from replacement scrum-half Luke McGrath help Leinster overcome Ulster in the Pro14 game at the Kingspan Stadium.

Jordan Larmour opened the scoring after a mazy run but Ulster responded through Sean Reidy.

Despite briefly being reduced to 14-men after Dave Kearney was sent to the bin, Leinster kept Ulster scoreless in the second half with McGrath scoring two tries to secure the win.

