Wales & England forwards to train together before autumn Tests

Wales and England meet every year in the Six Nations

Wales and England forwards will train together for the first time before the autumn Tests.

The one-off session idea was formulated during this summer's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

England forwards coach Steve Borthwick was among Lions coach Warren Gatland's assistants for the drawn series.

Gatland's Wales host Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa on successive Saturdays starting on 11 November.

England face Argentina, Australia and Samoa at Twickenham on the same dates.

The Wales and England forwards will face each other in set-piece line-outs and scrums.