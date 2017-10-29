BBC Sport - Scrum V: When Gavin Henson met Jonathan Davies

Scrum V: When Gavin met Jonathan

Dragons fly-half Gavin Henson talks to Jonathan Davies about life, his rugby career and missing out on the Rugby World Cup.

He names a former Wales and Ospreys team-mate as the most talented player he has played with, and also reveals who his toughest opponent is.

Watch Scrum V Highlights, most Sundays during the season on BBC Two Wales

