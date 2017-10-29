BBC Sport - Scrum V: When Gavin Henson met Jonathan Davies
Scrum V: When Gavin met Jonathan
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Dragons fly-half Gavin Henson talks to Jonathan Davies about life, his rugby career and missing out on the Rugby World Cup.
He names a former Wales and Ospreys team-mate as the most talented player he has played with, and also reveals who his toughest opponent is.
