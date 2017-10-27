Pro14: Ulster v Leinster (Sat)

Aaron Cairns celebrates scoring a try against Edinburgh last season in his only Ulster appearance

Pro14: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Aaron Cairns will make his first start for Ulster in the Pro14 derby against Leinster at Kingspan Stadium.

Scrum-half Cairns gets his chance with John Cooney injured and Rory Best makes his first start of the campaign, but prop Wiehahn Herbst (calf) misses out.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has rung the changes with only Noel Reid, Tadhg Furling and Devin Toner keeping their place in the starting line-up.

Lions pair Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien are among those returning to the side.

However, knocks in training have ruled out key Leinster duo Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw.

Cairns scored a try as a replacement against Edinburgh last season in his only appearance for Ulster.

Paul Marshall started as Ulster's scrum-half in last weekend's defeat at La Rochelle but he is unavailable while Cooney took a knock to the chest after coming on as a replacement.

Cairns and hooker Best, who will win his 200th Ulster cap, are among six changes for the Belfast encounter.

Best replaces Rob Herring while the void left by Herbst's absence is filled by Rodney Ah You.

Number eight Jean Deysel comes in for Kieran Treadwell while Luke Marshall takes over from Darren Cave at centre and wing Jacob Stockdale replaces Andrew Trimble.

Australian fly-half Christian Lealiifano was a doubt with a hamstring strain but he has been passed fit and starts.

Second-placed Ulster and Leinster, in third, lie two points behind leaders Scarlets in Conference B of the Pro14 after the first six rounds of fixtures.

Ulster: C Piutau, T Bowe, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, C Lealiifano, A Cairns: C Black, R Best, R Ah You, A O'Connor, I Henderson (capt), S Reidy, C Henry, J Deysel.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Kane, K Treadwell, R Diack, J Stewart, P Nelson, L Ludik.

Leinster: R Kearney, A Byrne, R O'Loughlin, N Reid, D Kearney, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; J McGrath, J Tracy, T Furlong, D Toner, J Ryan, D Leavy, J Murphy, S O'Brien.

Replacements: R Strauss, C Healy, A Porter, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, C Marsh, J Larmour.