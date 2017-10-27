BBC Sport - Harry Mallinder: Northampton Saints back talks dogs and playing for his dad
Mallinder talks dogs and playing for dad
- From the section Rugby Union
Northampton full-back Harry Mallinder tells BBC Look East about life in his adopted hometown and playing for his dad.
Mallinder, 21, is the son of Saints director of rugby, Jim, and signed a new contract until 2020 earlier this week.
