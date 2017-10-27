Ben Broster: Injury ends Wales tight-head prop's career

Ben Broster's Wales caps came on their 2005 North America tour, where he scored this try against Canada

Twice-capped Wales tight-head prop Ben Broster has been forced into retirement by injury.

The London-born 35-year-old's career included stints at Wasps, Saracens, Scarlets and Northampton.

He joined then French Top 14 club Biarritz from Wasps in 2012 and went on to play for their local rivals Bayonne.

"I had hoped to play a couple more seasons, but it was not to be. I can look back on my career with great pride," said Broster.

"I have been extremely privileged to do what I love for a living, playing for some great clubs, representing my country and playing with and against some of the world's best players."

Broster's Wales caps came in June 2005 in North America while the British and Irish Lions were in New Zealand.