Matt Evans: Cornish Pirates boosted by Canada back's return from injury

Matt Evans scored a try shortly before being injured against London Irish in December

Canada back Matt Evans is set to return to the Cornish Pirates side for the first time this year.

The 30-year-old needed two operations to fix a knee injury he suffered in a British & Irish Cup game in December.

His return, along with that of compatriot Brett Beukeboom, bolsters a Pirates squad that has been hit by a series of injuries.

"Matt Evans is coming back after a long lay off, and he's looking fit and ready for it," said coach Alan Paver.

"We're not a million miles away from some of the regular faces like Chris Morgan and Paul Andrew returning.

"We forget we have Alex Cheesman and Tom Duncan, who were massive for us last season and just haven't quite got themselves fit enough to get themselves on the pitch of any note this season," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

But the Pirates have been hit by news that Matt Bolwell could be out until well into 2018.

The 22-year-old hurt his knee in the first 20 minutes of the British & Irish Cup win at Hartpury.

"He's been such a fine young player this season, but his knee looks a bit more serious than we initially thought. He could miss quite a chunk of this season," said Paver.