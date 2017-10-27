Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh (Sat)

Dougie Fife (left) is back in Edinburgh's starting line-up

Edinburgh make seven personnel changes for Saturday's Pro14 meeting with Benetton Rugby.

Dougie Fife, Phil Burleigh, Jason Harries, Stuart McInally, Fraser McKenzie, Ben Toolis and Hamish Watson start.

Damien Hoyland, Junior Rasolea, Tom Brown, Neil Cochrane, Anton Bresler, Grant Gilchrist and Lewis Carmichael drop out.

Back-row Alessandro Zanni could return for the hosts, after a year out.

Tito Tebaldi, Marco Fuser and Francesco Minto all come into the Benetton starting line-up with Edoardo Gori, Marco Lazzaroni and Nasi Manu dropping out.

Magnus Bradbury and John Hardie remain suspended by Edinburgh and Scottish Rugby, respectively, with McKenzie skippering the side after Bradbury was stripped of the captaincy.

Wings Fife and Harries and centre Burleigh come into Richard Cockerill's side while McInally, McKenzie, Toolis and Watson make up the pack with Darryl Marfo, WP Nel, Luke Crosbie and Cornell de Preez.

Blair Kinghorn, making his 50th club appearance, continues at full-back with centre James Johnstone and half-back partnership Jason Tovey and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne also retaining their places.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Fife, J Johnstone, P Burleigh, J Harries; J Tovey, S Hidalgo-Clyne; D Marfo, S McInally, WP Nel, F McKenzie (capt), B Toolis, L Crosbie, H Watson, C du Preez.

Replacements: N Cochrane, M Rizzo, M McCallum, G Gilchrist, L Carmichael, N Fowles, G Bryce, C Dean.

Benetton Rugby: J Hayward; A Esposito, I Brex, A Sgarbi, L Sperandio; I McKinley, T Tebaldi; F Zani, L Bigi, S Ferrari, M Fuser, D Budd, F Minto, A Steyn, R Barbieri.

Replacements: T Baravalle, C Traore, T Pasquali, F Ruzza, A Zanni, S Negri, G Bronzini, T Benvenuti.