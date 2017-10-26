England rugby union coach Eddie Jones says he is "pretty much down the track with 80% of his World Cup squad" but adds that the door is open for the young "apprentice" players like Marcus Smith and Zach Mercer to show what they can do.

Jones also says veterans like James Haskell and Tom Wood, who didn't make the 34-man squad for the autumn internationals, will be back in contention if their form improves.

READ MORE:Autumn internationals: James Haskell left out of England squad