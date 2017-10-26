Connacht v Munster (Fri)

Niyi Adeolokun is in line for his first appearance of the season after being named on the Connacht bench

Guinness Pro14 Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 27 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Connacht have made eight changes from the European Challenge Cup win over Worcester for Friday's Pro14 derby against Munster in Galway.

Five of the changes come in the pack with Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Jarrad Butler and captain John Muldoon drafted in.

Kieran Marmion, Cian Kelleher and Tom Farrell are called up to the backs.

Munster make three changes from their win over Racing 92 as Andrew Conway, John Ryan and Mark Flanagan all return.

Conway replaces Darren Sweetnam at wing with Ryan taking over from Stephen Archer at prop and Flanagan named at lock in place of Jean Kleyn.

Connacht's forward changes see Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Quinn Roux, James Connolly and Eoghan Masterson dropping out of the starting line-up, although Heffernan, Roux and Masterson are named in the replacements.

Ireland international Marmion's inclusion at scrum-half sees Caolin Blade dropping to the bench while Farrell replaces Eoin Griffin and centre with Kelleher taking over from Ireland international Matt Healy at wing.

Fit-again Ireland wing Niyi Adeolokun is in line for a return to action following knee surgery in the summer after being named on Connacht's bench.

Munster's line-up includes Simon Zebo, who announced earlier this week that he will leave the club to play abroad at the end of this season.

Zebo, who is being tipped to join a French club, has been left out of Ireland's squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals.

Munster are second in Conference A in this season's new-look competition after winning four of their opening six games.

Connacht have only the Ospreys behind then in the seven-team conference after earning only one win so far in the campaign.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Leader, Aki, Farrell, Kelleher; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham; Dillane, Cannon; McKeon, Butler, Muldoon (capt). Replacements: Heffernan, Coulson, Carey, Roux, Masterson, Blade, Ronaldson, Adeolokun.

Munster: Zebo; Conway, Farrell, Scannell, Earls; Keatley, Murray; Kilcoyne, Marshall, Ryan; Flanagan, Holland; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander. Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Archer, McCarthy, O'Donoghue, Williams, Hanrahan, Sweetnam