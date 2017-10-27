Scott Williams: Omitted Wales centre leads Scarlets v Blues

Scott Williams and fellow Scarlet Jonathan Davies (background) are Wales midfield internationals

Pro14: Scarlets v Cardiff Blues Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 28 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Highlights later online and Scrum V on Sunday

Scott Williams will lead Scarlets in Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby against Cardiff Blues five days after being omitted from the Wales squad.

He partners New Zealand-born Hadleigh Parkes, who could play for Wales in the autumn after qualifying on residency.

Williams replaces fellow Wales centre Jonathan Davies who drops to the bench.

Another New Zealander, Rey Lee-Lo, returns to Blues' midfield among five changes from the team that won at Toulouse in Europe last weekend.

The visitors recall loose-head prop Brad Thyer as Corey Domachowski makes way while Dillon Lewis takes over at tight-head from veteran Tongan Taufa'ao Filise.

At lock, Seb Davies starts alongside James Down and Damian Welch drops out and in the back-row Josh Navidi moves from open to blind-side as Olly Robinson wears the seven jersey and Macauley Cook goes to the bench.

Scarlets have also made changes up front after their European Champions Cup defeat by Bath.

In the pack Ryan Elias takes club captain Ken Owens' place at hooker with Werner Kruger in at tight-head for Samson Lee.

Owens drops to the bench.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac, who signed a new two-year extension to his contract on Thursday, said: "Derbies are always tight affairs and usually physical encounters.

"We've reprogrammed ourselves if you like back into the Pro14 and we'll hopefully see some good weather and we can play some good footy.

"We know the individuals in their side, they know our guys really well, the coaches know each other.

"It makes for an exciting game and in our calendar it's always one that we all look forward to."

Blues boss Danny Wilson said: "On the back of four wins out of five, culminating with a great win out in Toulouse, we can go there with confidence.

"It was a good performance (Toulouse) and a very pleasing result away from home in a venue like that and against a multi-million-pound squad. To come out of Europe with two wins is great.

"However, the Scarlets are the league champions and they're on their own patch so it is probably the toughest fixture of the season so far.

"We've had a couple of headaches in terms of selection following the performances in the last five weeks, but we are still without a number of top professionals like Gethin Jenkins, Ellis Jenkins, Gareth Anscombe and Sam Warburton."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny Mcnicholl, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams (capt), Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, Tadhg Beirne.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Dylan Evans, Simon Gardiner, David Bulbring, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Paul Asquith, Jonathan Davies.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Brad Thyer, Kristian Dacey (capt), Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, James Down, Josh Navidi, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacement: Matthew Rees, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Macauley Cook, Josh Turnbull, Lloyd Williams, Steve Shingler, Rhun Williams.

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Rhys Thomas (WRU), Jon Hardy (WRU)

TMO: Neil Hennessey (WRU)