England women: Simon Middleton names squad for three-Test series with Canada

Reigning champions England were beaten 41-32 by New Zealand in the World Cup final in August

England head coach Simon Middleton has named 18 Women's World Cup runners-up in his 28-strong squad to face Canada in a three-Test series in November.

Seven uncapped players - Jo Brown, Jess Breach, Abigail Dow, Zoe Harrison, Ellie Kildunne, Caity Mattinson and Lagi Tuima - are in the new squad.

Scrum-half Natasha Hunt and fly-half Emily Scarratt are not involved after opting to play on the sevens circuit.

England were beaten by New Zealand in August's World Cup final in Ireland.

"We indoctrinated a winning culture last season and we want to keep this winning mentality," said Middleton.

"We know the challenge will be different this season. We have new additions to the squad, a good combination of experience but also some new and exciting talent."

The Red Roses take on Canada at Allianz Park (17 November), Twickenham Stoop (21 November) and Twickenham (25 November).

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) also provided an update on the ongoing pay dispute with England's women.

The governing body says it is "concluding discussions" with the Rugby Players' Association on a pay structure for the women's XV squad.

It says this will be finalised before the series begins and will include an annual squad fee and match fee for each game played.

In July, the RFU announced contracts for England women's XVs squad would not be renewed after the World Cup, and the organisation would switch its focus to sevens.

England squad to face Canada:

Forwards: Sarah Bern (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Jo Brown (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Rowena Burnfield (Richmond FC), Amy Cokayne (Wasps FC Ladies), Rochelle Clark (Wasps FC Ladies), Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women), Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Lark Davies (Worcester Valkyries), Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning), Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Justine Lucas (Wasps FC Ladies), Harriet Millar-Mills (Wasps FC Ladies), Izzy Noel-Smith (Bristol Ladies), Marlie Packer (Saracens Women), Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Abbie Scott (Harlequins Ladies).

Backs: Rachael Burford (Harlequins Ladies), Jess Breach (Harlequins Ladies), Charlotte Clapp (Saracens Women), Katy Daley-Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Abigail Dow (Wasps FC Ladies), Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women), Ellie Kildunne (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Caity Mattinson (Bristol Ladies), Amber Reed (Bristol Ladies), Leanne Riley (Harlequins Ladies), Lagi Tuima (Bristol Ladies), Danielle Waterman (Wasps FC Ladies).

Additional players named in elite player squad: Bianca Blackburn (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Lauren Cattell (Saracens Women), Olivia Jones (Loughborough Lightning), Poppy Leitch (Bristol Ladies), Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), Kelly Smith (Gloucester-Hartpury Women's RFC), Rachael Woosey (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks).